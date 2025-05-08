Cavaliers Receive Concerning Game 3 Injury Update vs. Pacers
Facing a must-win situation in Friday's Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to have some combination of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter back from injury to help the cause.
Their availability is still very much in flux.
As head coach Kenny Atkinson revealed on Thursday, before the team hit the road for Indianapolis, all three key players will enter Friday listed as questionable on the team's injury report. It's the same designation each player had ahead of Game 2.
After Sunday's loss, Atkinson seemed somewhat optimistic that with two days between games the team could get some guys healthy. His update felt more ominous one day before the series shifts to Indy, however.
For Mobley, it's an ankle sprain that kept him sidelined on Tuesday night and continues to keep him sidelined. The Defensive Player of the Year suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1, after landing on Myles Turner's foot following a mid-range jump shot.
Atkinson highlighted the play as one he felt should have been called a foul, with Turner not giving Mobley enough space to land on his closeout.
Cleveland's head man also called out the officiating for the situation that led to Hunter's dislocated thumb in the same game and quarter. Hunter went up for a dunk with 7:44 to play and was forcefully driven to the floor by Benedict Mathurin, who was given a block on the play.
After a review, the initial call was upheld as a block and turnover on Hunter. The Cavaliers' swingman returned to the game following a quick walk to the locker room, but was clearly bothered by the thumb injury, which was later revealed to be a dislocation on his shooting hand.
Meanwhile, if Garland can't play Friday, it would be the fifth consecutive game he'd miss after suffering a toe injury in Game 2 of Cleveland's first-round matchup with the Miami Heat.
With the season weighing in the balance in a series they trail 2-0 to the Pacers, adding even just one of the three notable players would be a major boost for a Cavs team desperate for a win.