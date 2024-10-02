Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Grim Take For 2024-25 NBA Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are somewhat of a wild card heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign. They could be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, or they could end up finishing with a sixth or seventh seed.
Regardless, the Cavaliers are certainly an interesting team to monitor going into the season, but Bleacher Report's Dan Favale does not exactly have high hopes in terms of their ability to make some noise in the playoffs.
Favale has expressed serious concerns over Cleveland's lineup fit, echoing the sentiments of many who feel the Cavs should have made a significant trade over the summer.
"Regardless of how much actual progress the Cavs make, they'll almost assuredly end up at a point in which one of their top-four players isn't a natural crunch-time or best-lineup-in-the-playoffs fit. That is…not ideal," Favale wrote.
Much has been made over the Cavaliers' decision to retain Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland this offseason. Some feel that Allen is simply not compatible with Evan Mobley in the frontcourt, and after such a disappointing 2023-24 season, others wanted Garland moved.
But Cleveland decided to double down on its "core four," handing contract extensions to Donovan Mitchell, Mobley and Allen. Plus, Garland was given a new deal two years ago.
For that reason, it's put up or shut up time for the Cavs. If the Cavaliers aren't able to demonstrate actual progress this year, it may be time for them to finally break up the group.
Cleveland went 48-34 and made it to the second round of the playoffs last season.