How the Cavs Four-Game Win Streak Was Snapped Against the Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Miami Heat 120-113 in their second game of a back-to-back at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

With the loss, the Cavaliers fell to 45-28, and 23-14 when playing at home. The Cavaliers are still in sole possession of fourth-place in the Eastern Conference, with a four-game buffer between them and the fifth-place Atlanta Hawks, but they have now fallen three games behind the third-place New York Knicks and 3.5 games behind the second-place Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers have been prone to starting slow, and they did again on Wednesday night against the Heat as Miami jumped out to a 28-19 lead. The Heat were on fire from beyond the arc for most of the night, as they shot 40 percent from deep as a team.

Heat Able to Clean up on the Glass

Not only were the Heat on fire from beyond the arc, but they were dominant on the glass as well. Kel’el Ware logged 11 boards off the bench and Bam Adebayo logged 10 while they prevented the Cavaliers from having any player with double-digit rebounds.

Heat Bench Players More Productive Than Cavaliers Bench Players

The Heat were able to use bench production to overtake Cleveland. The Heat got 14 points out of both Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Belle Larsson, and 13 points from Kel’el Ware. Those three players went a combined 6-10 from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers bench lacked in production compared to the Heat, as Nae’Qwan Tomlin logged six points, while Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder both logged four points.

Donovan Mitchell Closed the gap Multiple Times

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cavs were trailing 61-41 with 30 seconds left in the half before Donovan Mitchell sunk an off-balance wing three. The Cavaliers took the momentum from the Mitchell three into the second half and were able to outscore the Heat 37-20 in the third. Mitchell knocked down a three from the left wing with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut the once 20-point lead down to three.

The Cavaliers kept it close down the stretch, as they tied the game at 90 with under nine minutes to play before the Heat pulled away for good. The Cavaliers will now have a day off before getting a chance for revenge as they play the Heat again on Friday night in Rocket Arena in what will be the last of the Cavaliers three-game home stand.