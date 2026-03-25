One Simple Reason Why Cleveland Cavaliers’ Defensive Effort Issues Feel Overblown

The Cavaliers won their fourth straight game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, but it was Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson that turned heads postgame.

“I just told the team in the locker room, if we’re gonna defend like this, we’re gonna have a short playoff stint,” Atkinson said. “Right now, we have the mentality that we’ll just outscore people. We all know come playoff time, it’s not that easy.”

Certainly, the Cavaliers have been playing a few too many nailbiters. They were able to escape the Magic because of a heroic night from Donovan Mitchell, who contributed 42 points.

While it’s fair to question Cleveland’s effort, there’s a big reason why Atkinson’s postgame rant feels a bit overblown.

Why panic about the Cavs feels unwarranted

The Cavs are 13-4 since acquiring superstar guard James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden in February.

Even though it has not always been pretty, the Cavaliers are still finding ways to win ball games.

On top of the impressive record, the Cavs have been without Jarrett Allen for three weeks due to tendonitis in his knee. They’ve also been without key contributors including Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson with minor injuries. Mitchell has missed a few games with his nagging groin injury and a beat up eye as well.

None of these excuses will matter in the NBA Playoffs.

Allen is close to a return, and Mitchell’s 42-point explosion against Orlando proves that he’s healthy enough to make a big difference.

Atkinson’s point still stands that the Cavaliers can give more effort, especially on the defensive side of the floor. With just 10 games remaining on their regular season schedule, the Cavs are the NBA’s 20th ranked team in total defensive rating.

If the Cavaliers want to get back to the NBA Finals, they’ll have to get by the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks – the three teams in front of them in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Celtics are the top defensive team in the NBA. The Knicks are the second best defensive team. The Pistons are the fourth best.

Undoubtedly, at some point in the NBA postseason, the Cavaliers are going to face some terrific defenses. Two of Cleveland’s four losses since acquiring Harden came against Detroit and Boston.

Even when Mitchell and Harden are scoring, life could become difficult for the Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs if their defense doesn’t improve. That means they’ll need to strap up their own defensive initiatives in order to win ugly games in the postseason if necessary.

The Cavs have 10 games remaining on their regular season schedule to come together and gel as a team. It sounds like Atkinson prefers that the cohesion happens on the defensive side of the basketball court.

But after all, the Cavaliers have vastly improved from their slow start and their record following the Harden trade indicates that they’re still a great team.