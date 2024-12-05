Cavaliers Receive Impressive Grade For First Quarter Of NBA Season
Quarter-way through the 2024-25 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in the Eastern Conference, with an impressive 19-3 record.
For a roster that looks almost identical to last year's, this team looks completely different under new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
This hot start earned the Wine and Gold and impressive grading from CBS Sports NBA analyst Jasmyn Wimbish.
Wimbish gave the Cavaliers an "A" for the start of the season and had some positive things to say about their outlook for the rest of the year.
"There were questions about how Atkinson would be much different from J.B. Bickerstaff, and how he would harness the talent of this roster that Bickerstaff just couldn't manage to do. Well, early results suggest that those questions were a bit overstated, as the Cavaliers ripped off a ridiculous 15-game winning streak to start the season," wrote Wimbish.
"A big reason why the Cavaliers are winning so many games is 3-point shooting. They lead the league in that category at 40.5%, but in two of their three losses so far they've struggled to produce on offense when the 3s aren't falling."
This grade and rationale are a very fair analysis for the start of the Wine and Gold's season. They've shot the lights out from behind the arc, and their offense has been much quicker and more efficient under Atkinson.
However, not giving Cleveland an "A+" is also understandable.
As Wimbish mentions, Cleveland's offense has looked a little stagnant at times when the threes aren't falling. If we want to nitpick a little more, there are also some real questions about the Cavaliers' questionable three-point defense, too.
But the defense is just one small concern for the Cavaliers for a start to the season that will go down in franchise record books.