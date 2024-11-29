Cavaliers Facing Questions After Back-To-Back Losses To Hawks
For the first time in all season, the Cleveland Cavaliers face some real criticism following back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks. Their first loss came on Sunday night, and it was more of the same for
What's Wrong With The Cavaliers Defense?
Cleveland's defense was being called into question earlier this week, even before they played the Hawks. Now, their losses to
In Friday afternoon's game, the Hawks shot 52 percent (44-for-85) from the floor and 41 percent (14-34) from behind the arc. Two numbers that especially pop out are Atlanta's 52 points in the paint and their 14 three-pointers.
Kenny Atkinson and the coaching staff must figure out how to address this, or Cleveland's opponents will continue to expose these defensive weaknesses.
What Happened To The Cavaliers' Bench Production?
The Cavaliers' stellar bench and depth were one reason for their historic start to the season. However, that same reserve group has struggled against the Hawks.
On Friday, Cleveland was outscored 50-28 by Atlanta's bench, and this was with Caris LeVert returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss four games. Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill only scored seven points each.
This is the first time all season we've seen the entire bench group struggle at the same time like this.
Where Was Cleveland's Ball Movement?
The Cavaliers have succeeded early this season through their balanced offensive attack and quick ball movement. Cleveland came into Friday's game averaging 28.6 assists per game as a team, the third most in the Eastern Conference. However, the Hawks' defense limited their extra passes, and the Cava only recorded 22 team assists.
The Cavaliers don't have much time to address these vital areas of need. Their next matchup is at home against the reigning champion Boston Celtics, the only other team that has beaten the Cavs this season.