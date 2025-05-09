Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Huge Injury Update Before Game 3 vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 0-2 in their second round series with the Indiana Pacers, and the injury bug has brutally crushed the Eastern Conference's regular season champions.
The Cavaliers have had to rely on guard Donovan Mitchell more as Darius Garland has yet to play in this series. Evan Mobley missed the second game too.
Not even Mitchell's 48 points in Game 2 was enough to save the Cavaliers, who allowed a massive comeback to put them in an even greater hole. Dropping both games at home will be difficult to overcome. However, there is a positive update on the status of the Garland and Mobley ahead of the third game in the series.
Both the Cavaliers stars along with key role player De'Andre Hunter, who they acquired in the middle of the season from the Hawks in an effort to make a championship push, were at the team's morning shootaround and are being listed as questionable. Hunter scored 11 points in 30 minutes in the first game of the series.
Mobley scored 20 points in 36 minutes in the first game, and his impact is moreso on the defense end, where he was the best in the NBA this season. The 6-foot-11 former No. 3 overall pick was a first-time All-Star forward this season, averaging a career-best 18.5 points per game. Having stepped up his three-point shooting this season, he is also a key floor spacer for this team.
Without the ball-handling ability of Garland and the size and rim protection of Mobley, this team likely wouldn't have finished atop the East. They will desperately be hoping they get both back into the lineup, and having Hunter available as well would be huge for Cleveland.
In virtually a must-win game to avoid going down 3-0 in the series, the Cavaliers would stand a much better chance with their stars active. This will be a story to keep your eye on as the day and series progresses.