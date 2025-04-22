Cavaliers Must Get This All-Star More Involved In Game 2 vs. Heat
There was a lot to like about the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 victory over the Miami Heat.
The Wine and Gold got incredible individual performances from players such as Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, and Darius Garland.
However, Evan Mobley was a critical player in Cleveland's regular season success, but his offensive output took a back seat in the first playoff game.
The starting power forward finished with just nine points after averaging 18.5 points during the regular season and 14.0 points against Cleveland's previous matchups against the Heat this year.
It wasn't just that Mobley scored less, but he also took fewer shot attempts than we were used to seeing in Game 1. The All-Star only attempted 10 shots on Sunday evening, only four coming in the first half when the score was tighter.
The Cavaliers may have won Game 1 without a big game from Mobley, but they can't let that become the norm as the series progresses, and Mobley has to take the initiative of being aggressive and looking to score when he has the ball.
Kenny Atkinson and Mitchell have said multiple times this year that Mobley is important to the team's overall success, so the Cavs must find a way to get him more involved right from the tip-off.
Admittedly, that's easier said than done.
Miami has two phenomenal rim protectors and defenders: Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.
However, getting Mobley involved early by running plays for him or making him a playmaker in the offense could be the difference between a quick series and one that drags on for six or even seven games.
