Cleveland Cavaliers Set Incredible Franchise History In Latest Win
History marches on for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 2024-25 Wine and Gold roster is officially off to the best start in franchise history with their 9-0 record to start the season.
Their previous best start was 8-0, set at the beginning of the 1976-77 season and that team was led by Campy Russell and Austin Carr.
Their latest win came on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans, 131-122.
A heavily injured Pelicans team certainly didn't make it each on the Cavaliers. The two teams were tied heading into halftime as Cleveland faced foul trouble with their two big men, and the Pelicans were taking advantage of some character Cavalier miscues.
However, whatever Kenny Atkinson told his team in the locker room must have resonated with the group because the Wine and Gold came out of the locker room looking like a different team.
The Cavaliers outscored New Orleans 40-29 in the third quarter while shooting 56 percent from the floor as a team. This was the second time they've scored 40 or more in a quarter this season, with the first time in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Since the season started, we've watched the core four take turns putting together spectacular performances. Evan Mobley has gotten his fair share of shot attempts, and Darius Garland went off for 39 points just a game ago, but this time, superstar Donovan Mitchell led the way.
Mitchell finished with a team-high 29 points while shooting 50 percent (10-for-20) from the floor and 33 percent (3-for-9) from behind the arc.
Next up, the Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets back on their home floor. We'll see how long this historic winning streak lasts.