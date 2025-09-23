Cleveland Cavaliers sign former division rival, NBA champion
The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a move just before the start of training camp to help boost their frontcourt.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Cavs are signing former Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant to a one-year deal.
"Free agent center Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Bryant played a key reserve role on the Indiana Pacers' second half run to the Finals and now enters his ninth NBA season," Charania tweeted.
Bryant was recently named the top bargain free agent by Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus.
"It's only been a few months since Thomas Bryant was knocking down threes to help down the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. His 11 points in 13 minutes in Game 6 propelled the Pacers to the NBA Finals," Pincus wrote.
"The loss of Tyrese Halliburton to an Achilles injury sent Indiana in a different direction, leaving Bryant without a home. While the 28-year-old's not known to be a defensive anchor, he's a credible offensive threat and floor spacer off the bench."
Bryant, 28, was a second-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft, but had his draft rights immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent his rookie season. After 15 games with the Lakers as a rookie, Bryant was claimed off waivers by the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2018.
Bryant began to truly get some looks in the league with the Wizards, starting 53 games for them in just his second season in the league. After one year with the Wizards, he signed a three-year contract with the team, but things began to spiral for him after that.
Bryant was limited to just 46 games in the 2019-20 campaign before tearing his ACL just 10 contests into the 2020-21 season. He returned to the Wizards for the 2021-22 season before signing with the Lakers again in hopes of turning his career around.
A trade to the Denver Nuggets gave him a chance to compete for a championship in the 2023 NBA Finals, where he captured his first ring. He nearly grabbed another one with the Pacers last year, but the team fell one win away from the championship.
The Cavs struggled to get by Bryant in the post during their playoff series in the spring, so adding him now will give them the frontcourt depth needed to fortify their bench for another potential postseason run.