Cleveland Cavaliers Standouts From Summer League So Far
Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' 1-2 recording in the 2024 NBA Summer League, a few players have flashed in the first three games. Here are four players that have stood out so far:
Emoni Bates
The Cavaliers' former second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has continued to show signs of growth in his second year with Cleveland. Emoni Bates leads the team in points per game with 17, along with 2.3 three-pointers per game.
Coming out of college, Bate's ability to score from all levels made him an intriguing prospect at pick 49 last year. His pull-up jump shot from any spot has been on display all summer, which could be perfect for a Cleveland roster that lacks scorers off the bench.
Jaylon Tyson
Jaylon Tyson was this year's first-round pick for the Cavaliers and has already shown flashes during the three games in Las Vegas.
The former California forward is averaging 11 points per game while leading the team in rebounds 6.3 with a night. Tyson was quiet in his last game against the Golden State Warriors, scoring only four points on six attempts from the field, but the potential of being a scoring weapon for the Cavaliers is clearly prevalent.
Craig Porter Jr.
Craig Porter Jr.'s underdog story continues. From being undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft to signing with the Cavs and starting in six games last season, Porter Jr. has thrived in the Summer League.
The 6-foot-2 guard has been the facilitator for the Cavs Summer League Team, averaging 13 points and four assists in three games. His gritty style of play makes him a defensive threat, as he is averaging 2.3 steals and 3.7 defensive rebounds so far in Las Vegas.
With the development of Porter, he could blossom into viable depth piece to Cleveland's rotation that offers a strong defensive presence.
Luke Travers
Luke Travers' rights have belonged with Cleveland since 2022, but he has only been featured with the team during the Summer League. For the past two seasons, the 22-year-old played in the Australian Basketball League, but is slowly making improvement.
The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging only 19.6 minutes in his two appearances but has made the most of his time. Travers has excelled in the paint, averaging just shy of five rebounds per game while finding a way to get to the basket on offense.