Cavaliers Have One Major Summer League Name Worth Watching
The Cleveland Cavaliers got their first look at this year's summer league squad on Thursday in a battle against the Indiana Pacers, and while it ended in a head-turning comeback by the Pacers, finishing 114-113 in favor of Indiana, it wasn't a night without a standout performance from one certain name on the roster.
That name was Jaylon Tyson, the Cavaliers' 2024 first-round pick, who wasted no time getting his work in for his first summer league contest– finishing with a double-double worth 20 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds on 8/17 shooting from the field, also cashing in three three-pointers in the process.
Needless to say, an impressive first day out for Tyson, and one that may further cement him as the most notable name worth keeping an eye on within this Cavs group during the 10 days in Las Vegas.
In fact, for ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Tyson is the name to be focusing on the Cavaliers' roster, dubbing him the biggest player to watch for Cleveland, even before his first contest vs. the Pacers.
"The Cavaliers only made two second-round selections this year, meaning last year's 20th overall pick (Tyson) is the headliner of their summer league group. He was called upon sparingly on a very good Cleveland team in 2024-25, but he could be ticketed for more of a role next season after the Cavs traded Isaac Okoro to the Bulls for Lonzo Ball. Tyson's positional size and offensive chops should stand out in Vegas."
It's a big year ahead for the second-year guard, and one that makes his summer league hold a bit more gravity than usual. Tyson may have a notable step up in his role for year two after a year of development at the next level, and with Ty Jerome departing for the Memphis Grizzlies, his absence leaves a few more minutes up for grabs in the Cavs' backcourt.
And especially without a first-round pick to their name from this offseason, it puts an even bigger magnifying glass on how Tyson may fare for not only summer league, but this coming regular season as well.
Time will tell if Tyson can keep the positive momentum after a strong night, but so far, the results of his game one are, despite the loss, is a great sign heading into his second year.