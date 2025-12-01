Cavaliers role player calls out teammates for lack of effort in 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a rut.

A major one.

Over the course of the last six games, the Cavaliers have lost four. Those defeats came to the Toronto Raptors, a team that's beaten them three times this season, the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets. Each of those teams are good ones, but Cleveland should be beating them, especially if they want to contend for an NBA championship.

Sunday night's loss to the Boston Celtics, 117-115, pushed the team into a three-game losing skid. The team looked flat-footed, the hustle wasn't where it needed to be and the scoring was yet again all over the place.

And Jaylon Tyson's had enough.

"We're not hungry enough," he said. "We're in cruise control."

The sophomore guard is in his second season with the Cavaliers, being taken back in the 2024 NBA Draft with the 20th overall selection. His impact with the team in his first year was minimal, getting reserve minutes which was good enough for 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds a night on 43% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

After just one season, he took a major leap in 2025.

He is now a top contributor on both ends of the court, putting up numbers of 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals, all while tacking on 50.8% from the field and 46.9% from three-point range.

From offense to defense, Tyson's emerged as one of the top players for the team as they look to remain in contention as a top team in the Eastern Conference.

But, if they want to keep up with such high expectations, they've gotta get better.

Tyson had interesting comments on Cavs.

"We're not hungry enough," he said. "We're in cruise control."

"We've got dudes, 1-15. ... I'd put our starting five up against anybody's. ... We're one of the most talented teams in the NBA. Talent alone doesn't win championships." — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) December 1, 2025

"We've got dudes, 1-15. ... I'd put our starting five up against anybody's. ... We're one of the most talented teams in the NBA," Tyson said. "Talent alone doesn't win championships."

The Cavaliers are riddled with individuals that make a promintent impact each night.

Currently, Donovan Mitchell is on pace to be in the MVP race by the end of the season, averaging over 30 points a night on effective marks of 50.5% from the field and 38.9% from deep. Alongside Mitchell, forwards Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter are averaging over 15 points a night.

If they have such talent, why aren't they winning?

Tyson believes its the team's effort, a sentiment echoed by many anaysts and fans alike across Cleveland. The Cavaliers have every avenue to go out on the court and take home a win each night, but something has to change if it just isn't happening.

The Cavaliers will look to turn the page and return to winning ways on Monday, Dec. 1, with a game against a tough Indiana Pacers team.

The two sides will clash from Gainbridge Fieldhouse with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be the second meeting since the Pacers took them down in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2024-25 NBA playoffs.