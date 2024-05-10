Cavs Tie Up Series Against Celtics With Game 2 Victory
The series doesn’t start until the road team gets a win. Well, the Eastern Conference semi-finals have officially begun as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics, 118-94 in Game 2.
The biggest difference between Game 1 and Game 2 was the balanced scoring and attack the Cavs had on offense.
Donovan Mitchell still led the team with 29 points, but a majority of that came in the second half. Cleveland’s supporting cast picked him up through his first and second quarter struggles.
Evan Mobley finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Caris LeVert provided a huge spark off the bench scoring 21 points and grabbing six boards. Isaac Okoro continued to be a massive part of Cleveland’s defense while also finishing with 12 points. Darius Garland also scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out four assists.
Boston has been shooting the lights out all postseason and was due for a night such as this one. The Celtics only shot 43% (33-80) from the floor and 23% (8-35) from behind the arc. Jayson Tatum was their leading scorer with 25 points.
Credit to the Cavs though. They took advantage of this off night and were able to steal a win on the road against a team who are dangerous on their home floor.
Nothing will get easier from this point on though. The Celtics will certainly come out next game with a chip on their shoulder and a little extra motivation after an embarrassing loss such as this one.
The series now turns to Cleveland as the Cavs look to take a series lead on their home floor. Game 3 will be on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.