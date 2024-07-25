Cleveland Cavaliers' Top Free Agent Could Make This Shocking Move
What the Cleveland Cavaliers do for the remainder of this offseason likely hinges on Isaac Okoro, who became a restricted free agent when the Cavaliers tended him a qualifying offer last month.
Cleveland can match any offer that Okoro receives, but that's just the thing: Okoro hasn't received any offers, and with money drained across the NBA, the market is becoming more and more thin for the former fifth overall pick.
The fact that Okoro has generated very little interest in free agency is somewhat surprising given his age (he is just 23 years old) and his defensive chops, but, nevertheless, he has been the odd man out.
This could leave Okoro will no choice but to fall back on a fairly drastic measure: accepting the Cavs' $11.8 million qualifying offer.
Should the 6-foot-5 wing do just that, it would put him under contract with the Cavaliers for one more year before he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic even says that Okoro taking the qualifying offer could be a mutually beneficial move to both him and Cleveland. Not only would the Cavs get a key rotation piece back in the fold without having to sign him to a long-term deal, but Okoro would be motivated to play for a big contract and may be able to increase his value with a strong 2024-25 campaign.
Okoro is coming off of a season in which he averaged 9.4 points and three rebounds over 27.3 minutes per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent from three-point range and 67.9 percent from the free-throw line.
While he showed the ability to be a solid three-and-D swingman during the regular season, Okoro's effectiveness cratered in the playoffs, when he logged just 5.5 points a night with a true-shooting percentage of 44.6 percent.
Okoro's lack of elite size is also an issue, as he struggles to defend some of the bigger wings in the Eastern Conference.
This has given rise to speculation that the Cavaliers could look to move the Auburn product in a sign-and-trade, but nothing concrete seems to have formed along that front.
We'll see what becomes of Okoro on the horizon, but it's becoming increasingly likely that he will be left with little choice but to ink his qualifying offer, giving him at least one more season in Cleveland.