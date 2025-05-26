Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Gets Big Free Agency Prediction From NBA Scouts
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a critical offseason in which there could be a few major moving parts in the mix.
One of those pieces on the move could inevitably be Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, who exploded onto the scene this season as one of the best backup guards in the league, and a huge component of the Cavaliers' bench unit and overall success through their 60-plus win regular season campaign. Despite the strong year in the books, he now his unrestricted free agency with an opportunity to get a nice pay day his way.
And in the eyes of some NBA scouts, that pay day inevitably coming Jerome's way this summer could be a massive one.
According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Jerome is "unquestionably" in for a hefty raise this offseason as he hits unrestricted free agency, noting that it might not even be a priority for the Cavaliers to re-sign him due to their cap-constrained situation.
"With the Cavaliers in a cap crunch, re-signing Jerome might not be a priority. Jerome, in the eyes of scouts, unquestionably will get a hefty raise from the $2.5 million he made this season."
During his 70 games across the 2024-25 season, Jerome put together 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on an efficient 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from three-point range. That's a talent that any team with the money to spend would love to have on their respective roster, so it's easy to see how the market could be hot surrounding the 27-year-old.
And for a Cavaliers roster already paying big money to their "Core Four" of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley, odds are, if Jerome gets a bag thrown his way, he could be walking out the door after two short years in Cleveland.
Undoubtedly a big blow to the Cavaliers' bench if he is indeed forced out of the mix, which then leaves the interesting question of how this Cleveland front office can approach their second unit for the season ahead, to not losing a step from their 2024-25 campaign.