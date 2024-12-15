Cavaliers Urged to Reunite With Former All-Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a magnificent start this season, and at the current point in time, it doesn't look like they need a whole lot of help.
However, even the best teams in the NBA are always looking for roster improvements, and the Cavaliers do have some areas worth bettering.
For example, Cleveland could use another big man in its rotation, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wonders if the Cavs should consider bringing back an old friend: Kevin Love.
Love spent eight-and-a-season seasons with the Cavaliers between the 2014-15 and 2022-23 campaigns, helping lead Cleveland to a championship in 2015-16.
The 36-year-old may not have posted the same gaudy numbers with the Cavs that he did during his preceding tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he did earn a couple of All-Star selections and played a pivotal role in the Cavaliers making four straight finals appearances in his first four years with the club.
Cleveland waived Love midway through the 2022-23 season, and he proceeded to sign with the Miami Heat, where he has resided ever since.
In 13 games this year, the UCLA product is averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over 11.8 minutes per game on 36.7/38.3/66.7 shooting splits.
Obviously, Love is not the player he once was, but he would still represent a solid bench piece for the Cavs if they find they need some extra pop off the pine.
The Heat are 13-10 and are firmly entrenched in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but if that changes over the course of the season, they could very well trade Love or potentially waive him.
Plus, if Miami trades Jimmy Butler, all bets are off.
Fedor also notes that Love could always return to the Cavaliers in free agency next summer.