Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Make Major Roster Fix
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a very quiet offseason so far. Their major moves have all come from within their own roster.
Of course, those major moves were signing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to major contract extensions.
Despite coming up short last season, the Cavaliers have opted not to get aggressive bringing in outside talent. That is something that has been frustrating for the fans.
With the 2024-25 NBA season right around the corner, Cleveland is being urged to make a major roster move.
ESPN has revealed a roster fix that the Cavaliers must make as soon as possible. They believe that Cleveland needs to bring in a two-way wing.
"Mobley and Allen are one of the best defensive tandems in the league and automatically give Cleveland a strong baseline over the course of the season. But who is guarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown when the Cavs play the Celtics? Or Khris Middleton when they play the Bucks? Or Paul George when they play the 76ers? No matter how good those two big men are, Cleveland will, at some point, need to address how to better protect the perimeter. Simply bringing back Okoro won't be enough."
Speaking of Okoro, the Cavaliers also have not figure out what to do with him. He is still a restricted free agent.
That take about the team's perimeter defense is very valid. If Cleveland truly wants to compete for a championship, they need to focus on how to defend against the elite offenses in the East. As of right now, they don't have much of a chance of defending the Boston Celtics.
Bringing Okoro back would be a step in the right direction. However, they really need to add another key piece as well.
More than likely, that move would need to come via a trade. There aren't many quality free agents left on the market.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers end up making any moves before the regular season. If they don't, there is a decent chance that they could be players ahead of the NBA trade deadline.