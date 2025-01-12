Cavaliers Urged To Pursue Trade With Nets Ahead Of Deadline
It's hard to tell a team that has the best record in the NBA and is on a historic pace to make a blockbuster move leading up to the trade deadline.
However, one more piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers could make them legitimate title contenders this year and in the future.
ESPN recently identified one move the Wine and Gold should make and it involves a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
"Acquiring Cameron Johnson and Maxwell Lewis from the Nets for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and draft capital would give the Cavs a coveted two-way player. Johnson is on a reasonable contract for years to come, while LeVert is on an expiring deal," wrote Dave McMenamin.
"Cleveland has been so good that this isn't an absolute must move - the Cavs front office is reluctant to disturb the chemistry in that locker room for any marginal deal, sources told ESPN, but Johnson seems like he could fit in anywhere with his game and demeanor."
The Cavaliers have reportedly held an interest in trading for Cameron Johnson for a few years now. However, finding a package for a two-way player in their prime is easier said than done.
A lot has been written and said about how well of a fit Johnson would be on this Cavaliers roster. The underrated part of this potential trade is Maxwell Lewis, who had some potential coming into the 2023 draft.
There would be a risk with the Cavaliers trading away both LeVert and Niang, even with the upsides of Johnson and Lewis.
LeVert has been Cleveland's best bench player this season and is a clear Sixth Man of the Year contender. Niang has been much more effective from behind the arc (38.7 percent) and is a core piece of the Cavaliers' incredible chemistry.
Breaking up the team's chemistry is something McMenamin notes the front office is reluctant to do, and it's easy to see why. This must be a factor in any potential trade that Cleveland makes.
The Wine and Gold have a special bond off the floor, and it also contributes to on-court success.
However, the NBA is still a business, and a possible Cameron Johnson trade would set this franchise up to be a contender not just this season but for the foreseeable future.