‘No Doubt’ Cavs Could Be Interested In Cam Johnson, Per Report
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks shocked the NBA world on Tuesday night after it was revealed that Mikal Bridges was traded across the bridge from New York to Brooklyn
This trade affects the Cleveland Cavaliers as an Eastern Conference rival solidifies them as a legit Finals contender creating more competition in the conference. However, there’s more to the plate than that. Brooklyn moving on Bridges signals that the team could be heading for a complete rebuild and more players could be on the move.
If that does end up being the case, one player could be on the Cavs' radar: Cameron Johnson.
"The Cavs love Cam Johnson,” said Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com on an appearance with 92.3 The Fan.
“If he is available from the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavs will be involved in those conversations. There's no doubt about that. The question becomes, do they have the pieces to satisfy what Brooklyn would want in return for Cam."
Here’s the full clip of Fedor talking about Cleveland’s previous interest in Johnson.
Johnson is one of the better young forwards in the league as he averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists with the Nets last season. He'd be a great fit with the Cavs their need for more floor-spacing forwards.
Just last week, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton proposed a trade that would send Johnson to the Cavs centered around Darius Garland. That mock trade becomes even more intriguing now given the new circumstances.
As intriguing of a trade candidate as Johnson is, the Cavaliers would have to give up quite a bit to get him.