Cleveland Cavaliers Work Out Two Intriguing Forwards Before 2025 NBA Draft
With less than two weeks to go until the 2025 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers are leaving no stone unturned in finding high-upside prospects despite only having the No. 49 and No. 58 selections in this year's draft.
Sources have confirmed with Cleveland Cavaliers on SI that the latest two prospects to have in-person workouts with the Cavaliers are Alabama Crimson Tide power forward Grant Nelson, who worked out for the team on June 12, and Spanish big man Izan Almansa, who worked out for the team on June 10.
Nelson, a fifth-year senior who played for both Alabama and North Dakota State, is a versatile, athletic forward with positional size and mobility, despite his size at 6'10 and weighing in at 230 pounds. If given the time to adapt to the NBA game, he could become a unique offensive weapon in Kenny Atkinson's offense.
In his five collegiate seasons, Nelson showcased his ability to act as a playmaker and scoring threat in the open court. He has also shown the ability to protect the rim and is comfortable when forced to switch on defense, something that is a necessity for modern NBA bigs on defense.
However, Nelson still needs to develop his shooting touch, strength, and physicality so that he can bang with NBA bigs, which is something he can work on with the Cleveland Charge if selected by the Cavaliers with either of their second-round picks.
Almansa, who last played for the Perth Wildcats, meanwhile, is a prospect with untapped potential that flashes an already strong foundation in rebounding, interior scoring, and defensive versatility. The Spanish big plays with a high motor and has a solid touch around the basket, and is effective in the pick-and-roll, making him a reliable offensive option inside
Like Nelson, Almansa's physicality and shooting range are still developing. But with his high-energy, team-first play, it's hard to deny that he could have an NBA future as an impactful big man if he works on making his weaknesses his strengths.
Based on draft projections, Nelson and Almansa should both be in range for the Cavaliers when it's their turn to pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Either could be nice pieces that could develop into staples in Cleveland's rotation, backing up Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.