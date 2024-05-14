“That’s Ridiculous:” Darius Garland Voices Frustration With Officiating After Cavs Game 4 Loss
Darius Garland laid it all out on the line for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday as he finished with 30 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. However, that wasn’t enough for the Cavs as they fell to the Boston Celtics, 109-102 in Game 4.
The Cavs are now down 3-1 in the series and face elimination on Wednesday, but that wasn't the talking point following the game. Garland was clearly frustrated with the officiating as some questionable calls didn’t go Cleveland’s way.
“Seven free throw attempts in 48 minutes is though, and we drive the ball a lot," said Garland after the game.
"Seven free throws and two of them were techs, so five total in a 48-minute game. It’s tough. This is our second time in the playoffs this year with under 10 free throws. I’m not going to go into it, but that’s ridiculous for the amount of drives that we have, the amount of paint attacks, whatever you want to call it. It’s just really tough having seven free throws in a basketball game when [Boston] is getting 24.”
Garland wasn’t the only one who voiced displeasure with how the game was called. J.B. Bickerstaff had a similar message and also called out the officials after the game.
DG clearly felt like his team could’ve come away with the victory which would have tied up the series. Now, the series shifts back to Boston will the Cavaliers will need to steal another game on the road just to keep their series alive.