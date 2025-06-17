De'Andre Hunter's Role With Cavaliers Expected to Change Next Season
Although De'Andre Hunter joined the Cleveland Cavaliers midway into last season, his fit was seamless.
Coming off the bench alongside Cavaliers sixth man Ty Jerome, Hunter thrived in Cleveland's strength through numbers approach. In 35 appearances between the regular season and playoffs, Hunter averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and connected on 48.9 percent of his three-point attempts in 24.6 minutes per game.
That solid start for his time with Cleveland has left many excited for what's next for Hunter in Wine and Gold. Well, according to long-time insider Terry Pluto, the Cavaliers are also excited and expect even more from Hunter heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
"While it would not be a roster change because he was acquired at midseason, the Cavs believe they can bring more out of De’Andre Hunter," Pluto shared in a recent column. "The 6-8 forward is very skilled and should have a larger role in the offense next season."
This sentiment from Pluto about Hunter having a larger role makes sense. Again, Hunter only joined the Cavaliers at the annual trade deadline and had to learn on the court and through limited practice opportunities how he can fit with what Cleveland is building and help the team win.
But now that Hunter will have a full offseason and training camp under Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, the ways Hunter can be utilized are unlimited, which is something Atkinson has teased at before.
If Cleveland plays with a smaller lineup, Hunter can act as a power forward next to Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley. But if the Cavaliers go bigger, Hunter could slide over to shooting guard, covering for players like Donovan Mitchell or Max Strus at point guard.
The variance and ability for Atkinson to experiment with Hunter in various lineups is why Cleveland acquired him last season. But now with a full training camp to build off of, the potential for Hunter in a Cavaliers uniform will be at a totally different level this upcoming season.