Donovan Mitchell Shares Brutal Reality After Cleveland Cavaliers' Elimination
Donovan Mitchell made a point in going back out onto the court at Rocket Arena minutes after suffering a Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers, which eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers from the playoffs.
Mitchell was trying to process what had just happened. He still couldn't really wrap his head around it during his postgame press conference.
"Just couldn't believe it," he said of what was going through his head when he returned to the floor. "Didn't wanna believe it, don't wanna believe it. Still don't wanna believe it. It's tough, it's tough to win in this league. Give them credit, we didn't do the things necessary."
Cleveland seemed to lose its identity against the high-octane Pacers. A Cavs team that shot nearly 39% from three during the regular season shot nearly 10 percentage points worse in its five games with Indiana.
Late in games, the Cavaliers' key players, including Mitchell, looked gassed, while the Pacers seemed to be catching a second wind at the most pivotal moments of action. It all amounted to another devastating playoff exit, much earlier than anyone anticipated.
The disappointment felt by fans leaving the arena and watching at home are shared by Mitchell though, who expressed regret for letting Cleveland down.
"I love playing in that f---'n arena, man," he said. "That energy, that crowd. We were 0-3 at home. We let the city down, man. This place is special. This place is really special. We didn't get it done."
It certainly wasn't for a lack of effort from Mitchell. He averaged 34.2 points for the series, and put together some of the most brilliant playoff performances in Cavaliers history, including a 48-point effort in Game 2 that went to waste thanks to a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner in the closing seconds.
Mitchell did all he could to will his team to victory, unfortunately, it wasn't enough. Now he'll go back to the drawing board and try to figure out how to get over the hump next season.