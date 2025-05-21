Dwyane Wade Reacts to Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell's Playoff Struggles
The third season of Donovan Mitchell's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers has officially come to a close with their recent second-round loss vs. the Indiana Pacers, effectively keeping him out of the Conference Finals fold for the eighth-straight year, despite him appearing in the playoffs every season since he's been in the league.
For Mitchell, it's been a tough challenge to get over that hump, and along the way, he's certainly faced his fair share of criticism, and even some wild questions on how high his ceiling can be as the best player on an aspiring championship team.
However, with all of the noise surrounding the Cavaliers and their star guard for the most recent postseason run, Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade was also one to enter the conversation, recently sharing some interesting thoughts on Mitchell, and how he can approach things moving forward.
“He’s judged by what he does in the playoffs,” Wade said. “What he does in the regular season, that’s what he do. He’s been doing it since he came into the league. Now, this is where he’s judged."
“And he has to find a way," Wade continued. "Obviously, his leadership, he can’t do it all, of course. Everything has to go right, but he has to find a way because he wants to be in that conversation with the greats. He puts the work in. He has the ability. He wants to be in the conversation. He has to find a way. And so, I want to see what his summer is going to be like.. Take it all in. Feel that pain. Feel that hurt. Envision yourself being out here next year.”
It's a results-based business in the NBA, and year after year, players get the harshest microscope when it matters most. Mitchell and the Cavaliers are no different.
This past series certainly did have its misfortune for the Cavaliers when focusing on their injury troubles, with Mitchell even being included in that mix with his limitations in Game 4 and even Game 5. But even when a few factors are out of control, in retrospect, it all comes down to wins and losses.
It's back to the drawing board for Mitchell and the Cavaliers this offseason, but expect this group to have a fire lit under them for the coming year following the events of this postseason.