ESPN Drops Eye-Popping Trade Suggestion for Cleveland Cavaliers to Get Cooper Flagg
The Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated in the 2025 NBA Playoffs before the Eastern Conference Finals, begging the question of whether or not this dominant team should make a drastic trade to enhance their roster or try to run it back with the added experience.
If the Cavaliers opt to not make a trade, they are going to need to depend on the improvements from Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, the team's budding stars. However, they have the draft capital and the young core to make a huge, league-altering move happen.
The better question for Cleveland is which move would be the right one. Should they look to acquire the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo? Some would answer no to that, especially if the cost is Mobley. Another option to think about is Cooper Flagg.
The Dallas Mavericks improbably won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, and they have the No. 1 overall pick. In win-now mode with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, could they look to trade the pick, which is widely expected to be used on Flagg? ESPN suggested they make that deal.
Here's the trade they broke down where the Cavaliers would acquire the No. 1 overall pick.
There's absolutely no reason why the Cavaliers wouldn't do this. While Mitchell is a cornerstone of their franchise now, he isn't the long-term solution. That belongs to Mobley, and if you can get Flagg with just giving up picks and Mitchell, you do that.
"Cleveland builds a new trio of stars with Flagg, Mobley and Darius Garland, none of them older than age 25. For now, the Cavaliers should be able to remain competitive in the East thanks to depth and defense. A frontcourt of Flagg, Mobley and either Gafford or Washington would be one of the NBA's best on defense, while sliding Max Strus to guard would give Cleveland more size in the backcourt,"
Kevin Pelton wrote as part of his breakdown on this potential trade. That said, the Cavaliers would really need to consider this, but it seems unlikely something like this would catch the attention of Dallas. Regardless, if this is ever on the board, expect the Cavaliers to gobble it up quickly.