Former Cavaliers Champion Joins NBA in Exclusive Role
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward James Jones is now the NBA’s new executive vice president, head of basketball operations, the league announced on July 9. Jones will replace Joe Dumars, who is now vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans. He’ll report to Byron Spruell, president of league operations.
“James is widely respected across the NBA for being an inspiring leader and the consummate teammate during his more than 20 years as a highly successful player and team executive,” Spruell said in an NBA news release. “With his exceptional relationship-building skills and deep basketball expertise, he is well suited to guide our efforts to shape the current and future direction of the NBA game.”
Jones spent 14 years as a player in the NBA, winning two championships with the Miami Heat and another with the Cavaliers. He spent the last seven seasons in the Phoenix Suns' front office, working for the overwhelming majority of that time as their general manager.
“I’m thrilled and honored to take on the responsibility of leading the Basketball Operations department,” Jones said. “This is an exciting opportunity to pour my passion for the game into a new role and collaborate with so many talented professionals on driving the continued success and growth of the NBA.”
In his four seasons with the Cavaliers, Jones averaged 3.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 9.9 minutes per game. Affectionately known as "Champ" in Cleveland's locker room and with the fans, Jones was known for being a steadying presence in the team's locker room, connecting with every player on the roster, from the superstars to the 15th man on the roster, so he can figure out how to talk to them individually whenever pressure was heightened.