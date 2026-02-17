Four Statistical Firsts Cleveland Cavaliers Achieved So Far This Season

The All-Star break may have stalled the momentum of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who enter the season’s second half riding the wave of confidence.

The Cavs have won five straight games and boast a 17-5 record since December 29, emerging as one of the league’s hottest teams.

With the addition of veteran scorer James Harden, the Cavaliers have elevated the offense and strengthened their Playoff dreams, giving Cleveland a reliable scoring option and added leadership. Now, their focus shifts to maintaining that rhythm when they return to action Thursday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

And as the second half of the season starts, let’s look back on the first half of the season, which saw the Cavs reach several notable milestones, both for the franchise and for the league.

Craig Porter Jr. makes history off the bench

Despite his stats not jumping off the page, Craig Porter Jr. has provided a solid work rate coming off the bench this season, which was proven when the 25-year-old guard out of Wichita State made NBA history in the Cavs’ 130-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Porter Jr. became the first player to ever record at least 12 assists, five steals and two blocked shots in an unselfish performance, typical of his style of play.

Evan Mobley’s unique averages

Evan Mobley is hopeful to return to action following the All-Star break, having been ruled out for the last three weeks with a calf injury.

While the Cavs have performed well without him, his return will undoubtedly lift the team’s offense, add more firepower, and bring a defensive-minded forward back on the court.

The proof is in his averages, as Mobley is the only player in the NBA to average at least 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.90 steals and 1.75 blocks per game this season.

Jarrett Allen makes Cavaliers history

Big man Jarrett Allen has been the Cavaliers’ unsung hero in the last five games, and making franchise history in the process.

In the previous five, Allen has averaged 24.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game with the 130-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in particular, a standout. Allen became the first Cleveland player in history to score at least 40 points and grab at least 17 rebounds in a game.

All in just 29 minutes as well.

Porter Jr. is at it again

From NBA history to Cavaliers history, Craig Porter Jr. came off the bench to write his name into folklore once again.

He became the first player in Cleveland history to record at least eight points, nine rebounds, nine assists, three blocks, and two steals off the bench during a 120-116 win against the Pacers on January 6.

He is only the second player in NBA history to achieve this specific stat line as a reserve.