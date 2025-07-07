Former Cavaliers Star Has Hilarious Reaction to NBA Blockbuster Trade
The last time Kevin Love was traded, it was to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August 2014 in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett, and Thadeus Young.
From there, Love would contend with the Cavaliers for several seasons, winning a championship with Cleveland in 2016. The pieces the Timberwolves received, meanwhile, eventually fizzled out and, like Love, moved on from Minnesota.
However, at the time of the trade, Young was the salary required ($9.6 million) to make the trade financially possible, something Love couldn't relate to at the time. But fast forward to now, after the Miami Heat traded Love to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal to acquire Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers, Love finally understands how Young must've felt nearly a decade later.
The remaining $4.15 million on Love's contract, coupled with Kyle Anderson's $9.12 million, was just enough for the Jazz to send John Collins to the Clippers while Powell was sent to the Heat. It's a hilarious full-circle moment for Love's career, and the jokes will only continue to write themselves if this trade turns Miami or Los Angeles into a title threat.
Love appeared in 23 games for the Heat last season, averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. The five-time All-Star is in the twilight of his career, and there's a good chance the Jazz do right by him and waive him, allowing him to enter free agency and sign with a title contender like the Cavaliers, allowing Love to end his career on a high note.