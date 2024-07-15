Former Cavs Sharpshooter, 2-Time Champ Has Not Ruled Out NBA Return
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Danny Green was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers after just two games last October and sat out the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA campaign.
However, Green is still looking to earn his way on to an NBA roster somewhere.
While hosting a basketball camp in Texas, Green said that he would like to play in the 2024-25 season.
"I would love to come back if I had the opportunity. I have not officially retired," Green said, via Blake Holland of ValleyCentral.com. "There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open."
Green has scarcely played the last two years, appearing in a combined 13 games between the last couple of seasons.
But it wasn't long ago that Green was featured in a major role on a playoff team, as he participated in 62 contests and made 28 starts for the 76ers in 2021-22, averaging 21.8 minutes per game.
Of course, the 37-year-old—who was originally selected by the Cavaliers in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft—is hardly the same player anymore.
Once a three-point marksman and an elite perimeter defender, Green has certainly lost a couple of steps, which was why he only played in eight games during his second stint with Cleveland during the 2022-23 campaign.
The University of North Carolina product is most known for his eight-year run with the San Antonio Spurs between 2010 and 2018, where he won an NBA championship and shot over 40 percent from three-point range four years in a row.
Green then went on to win another title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, a season in which he shot a scintillating 45.5 percent from long distance.
We'll see if Green can ultimately catch on with another NBA squad before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Who knows? Maybe the Cavaliers—who could use some more perimeter shooting—will decide to give Green a call for a third go-around.