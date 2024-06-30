Former Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Returning To Eastern Conference Rival
Cleveland Cavaliers fans dreaming of a reunion with Kevin Love had their dreams crushed minutes into NBA free agency.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former Wine and Gold star reached a two-year contract agreement with the Miami Heat. The deal is worth just $8 million, but keeps in in South Beach after spending the last season and a half there.
At 35, Love has carved out a supporting role for himself as part of the Heat. Last season he averaged 8.8. points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Miami, while playing just under 17 minutes per night. Similar to his time in Cleveland, Love has become a veteran leader with the Heat organization as well.
During the 2022-23 season, Love seemed to fall out of favor with then Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. As Love wound up out of Cleveland's main rotation he grew frustrated with his role, feeling he could still contribute to a winning team. A little over a week after the trade deadline the Wine and Gold agreed to contract buyout with Love, allowing him to become a free agent and eventually sign with the Heat.
Love was part of Miami's magical run to the NBA Finals later that summer. As a free agent he signed a two-year deal with the franchise that included a player option in year two. By declining the option this weekend he was set to become a free agent once again but quickly re-upped with Miami minutes into the start of free agency.
In nine seasons with the Cavaliers, Love became a franchise legend as a member of Cleveland's "Big Three" featuring Love, LeBron James and Kyire Irving which notably won a championship in 2016. Love averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his Cavaliers tenure.