Former NBA Star Throws Shade At Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a 12-0 start thanks much in part to the superb play of Donovan Mitchell, but apparently, not everyone is a believer.
Former NBA star Brandon Jennings does not seem entirely sold on Mitchell and the Cavaliers and took exception to someone attempting to compare Mitchell to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jennings actually does make a very salient point.
Mitchell is not on the same level as Antetokounmpo. Let's just face the facts. Heck, going into the season, Mitchell was not even a consensus top-10 player in the NBA.
And while Cleveland may be undefeated, it's only November. We certainly have a long way to go before we can anoint the Cavs.
The Antetokounmpo juxtaposition really is silly, and it's completely unfair to Mitchell.
We should just be able to appreciate what Mitchell is doing this season without having to bring up arbitrary comparisons.
Through the first 12 games, the 28-year-old is averaging 23.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 30.7 minutes a night on 46.8/41.0/85.4 shooting splits.
Mitchell signed a contract extension with the Cavaliers over the summer, silencing the rampant speculation that Cleveland could potentially trade him.
The Cavs initially acquired the University of Louisville product in a trade with the Utah Jazz back in September 2022, sending Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen back to the Jazz as part of the deal.
Mitchell has made five straight All-Star appearances and is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he registered 26.6 points per game.