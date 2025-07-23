Cavs Insider

Grizzlies' Exec Gets Honest About Adding Former Cavaliers Star Ty Jerome

Losing Ty Jerome in free agency was tough for the Cavaliers. However, this Grizzlies executive's comments only adds insult to injury.

Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Ty Jerome (2) jumps and looks for open teammate in the 2nd quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
Although they're building towards becoming a title contender, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a major loss this offseason.

Ty Jerome, who was integral to Cleveland's bench unit and was a Sixth Man of the Year Finalist, left the Cavaliers to join the Memphis Grizzlies on a three-year, $27.6 million deal this summer. For Cleveland, losing Jerome stings. However, after hearing what a Memphis executive had to say to Spotrac's Keith Smith shared about adding Jerome, it only rubs salt in the wound.

“We had to get some more bench scoring. That’s been a thing we’ve needed for a while now. Ty is going to be huge for us, especially with Desmond (Bane) having been traded. Ty can play with Ja (Morant) or he can carry the second unit. We’re excited about having him,” the Grizzlies front office executive said to Smith.

Jerome played in 70 games for the Cavaliers last season. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the field, 43.9 percent from beyond the arc and 87.2 percent from the free-throw line. However, despite how integral he was to their success, based on the moves Cleveland made this summer, it seemed like saying goodbye to Jerome was inevitable.

It all came to a head after Cleveland traded for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball for swingman Isaac Okoro. With Ball likely taking the majority of the bench ball-handler minutes behind Darius Garland, it made saying goodbye to Jerome easier to swallow, even with Garland sidelined to start the year and the injury concerns surrounding Ball.

Regardless, not having Jerome run the Cavaliers' bench unit next year will be different for Cleveland. Of course, much of that has to do with how Ball and Jerome are totally different players. However, when Jerome was on the floor, it was electric for the Cavaliers. Hopefully, with Ball on the floor, Cleveland is able to maintain its dominance in the Eastern Conference and is a more significant factor for the Cavaliers come playoff time.

