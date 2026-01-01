Cleveland Cavaliers forced to make uncomfortable decision with Lonzo Ball

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be a better team without Lonzo Ball.

The Cavs traded for Ball during the offseason, sending Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in the swap. Okoro’s offensive limitations had plagued the Cavaliers during the postseason, and Ball was expected to be a much better fit in Cleveland.

However, as the team has struggled during their first 30 games of the season, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson had to make the difficult decision to bench Ball entirely.

Ball hadn’t been playing in back-to-back games for the Cavaliers, as his injury history was the one alarming issue surrounding the trade. While the seventh-year guard has been healthy this season, he has had a very difficult time fitting in with his new team.

As the Cavaliers warmed up for their Wednesday game against the Phoenix Suns, Ball hardly warmed up with his teammates. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson claimed the decision to bench Ball is not permanent, and the team will need him for the postseason.

"Sometimes you find a combination that's working and stick with it,” Atkinson said.

Craig Porter Jr.’s minutes have been much more valuable to the Cavaliers, as Ball has spent the last two games on Cleveland’s bench. Ball did not play due to a coach’s decision against the San Antonio Spurs and Suns. The Cavaliers won both of those games.

Ball is a capable defensive player, but he hasn’t been much of an upgrade offensively.

What's next for Lonzo Ball in Cleveland?

The issue for Ball’s future in Cleveland is the fact that the Cavaliers are the only team over the second apron. They’re the most expensive roster in the history of the NBA.

Even after two victories in a row, the Cavaliers find themselves as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. While the 2025-26 Cavaliers will be measured by their postseason success, there’s no denying that the team is underperforming.

Despite Atkinson’s comments about needing their veteran guard later in the season, the Cavaliers could decide to trade Ball to find a better fit. He’s a free agent after this season, so acquiring him was always low risk. Porter Jr. is giving the team better minutes, more production, and is under contract – it makes more sense to put energy into his continued development.

After back-to-back victories to close the year, the Cavaliers will open their 2026 schedule against the Denver Nuggets on Friday before hosting the No. 1 seeded Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Rocket Arena.

We’ll see if Ball is on the floor for these next two games.