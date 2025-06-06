How Close are the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Pacers and Thunder?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are watching the NBA Finals from home, but they're no strangers to witnessing the improbable comeback the Indiana Pacers pulled off in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Spencer German and Spencer Davies open up the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI, reflecting on the epic opening stanza of the series and why it feels like Indiana is a team of destiny.
Soon enough, the conversation turns toward the Cavaliers, as the guys wonder how far off they are from the two NBA Finals foes. The Wine and Gold may have to make some changes to get there.
Then, the guys discuss a new hypothetical trade idea that centers around Darius Garland heading to the Chicago Bulls with Coby White as the key piece of the return package to Cleveland. Would he even be a fit? And what else would need to be included for scuh a deal to be completed?
Finally, with Jordan Ott taking the Phoenix Suns head coaching job, the Cavaliers coaching staff is in flux at the moment. What does that mean for the Cavs moving forward and are more changes coming?
Courtside with the Cavs on SI is the official podcast of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI, hosted by Spencer German and Spencer Davies, who break down the biggest storylines surrounding the wine and gold every single week.
Make sure to hit SUBSCRIBE to the podcast on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Listeners are also encouraged to interact with the show via the Cavaliers on SI Youtube channel, where you can chime in via the comment section on anything discussed on every single episode.