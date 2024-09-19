How Shaq Used LeBron’s Early Success In Cleveland to Motivate Kobe Bryant
LeBron James took the NBA by storm right off the bat to start his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was instantly among the league's most popular players and was a star immediately.
Due to his quick rise, Shaquille O'Neal actually used him as a motivational tactic with Kobe Bryant.
O'Neal recently opened up about how he would motivate Bryant. He would intentionally make him mad to get him to play better. LeBron's name came up as a way to make Bryant angry.
Here's what O'Neal had to say about how he used James to motivate Kobe:
“I used to say things to make him mad on purpose because I knew that’s when he’d play his best. I’d tell him things like, ‘You’re not Michael Jordan,’ or, ‘They got this kid LeBron [James] in Cleveland who’s better than you.’”
Bryant always wanted to be the best. He had an amazing drive and was never satisfied with himself. That made him such a great player and one of the most fierce competitors that the league has ever seen.
James and Bryant were friends, but on the court that friendship didn't exist. Both players went after each other and did everything in their power to get a competitive advantage.
Clearly, the strategies that O'Neal used to motivate Bryant paid off. When Kobe got angry, opposing teams got nervous. He usually made them pay.
Now, James is carrying on the Los Angeles Lakers' torch from Bryant. He has etched his name alongside Kobe as one of the best players to ever play for the franchise.
While Cavaliers fans may still hold some resentment about LeBron leaving twice, most secretly still root for him to find success. James may not be in Cleveland anymore, but he'll always be a part of the Cavaliers' franchise.