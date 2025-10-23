How the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the New York Knicks in season opener
The Cleveland Cavaliers tipped off their season tonight in New York, taking on the Knicks in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Coming into the game, Cleveland was without starting point guard Darius Garland, starting forward De’Andre Hunter, and key contributor Max Strus.
The first half did not go Cleveland’s way, as when the game went to halftime, New York led by 15, 65-50. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the way for New York as Brunson found his offense mostly at the foul line. New York shot 19 free throws in the first half compared to Cleveland’s five free throws.
Mikal Bridges shot the ball well for New York in the first half, pouring in 12 points and a three-pointer. Anunoby also had 12 points with a couple of three-pointers.
The leader for the Cavs in the first half was Evan Mobley, as he put up 16 points on 6/13 shooting with 3 three-pointers. A promising sign for Mobley as he continues to look more and more comfortable shooting from behind the arc. Lonzo Ball also got some nice run; the shots were not falling, but Ball had four rebounds and four assists in the first 24 minutes.
When the third quarter started, though, Donovan Mitchell turned it on.
Mitchell proved he is that guy as he totaled 21 points in the third quarter alone. Mitchell came 1 point shy of outscoring the Knicks by himself in the third, as New York scored 22. Cleveland came back down 15 to tie the game at 87 before the 4th. Sam Merrill also contributed nicely with a couple of threes and a layup. The Knicks made just 7 of their 22 shots in the third quarter, setting up a thrilling 4th quarter.
New York started the fourth quarter hot, though, outscoring Cleveland 14-2 in the first three and a half minutes. Evan Mobley found a bit of offensive spark, knocking down a three and a jump shot from the elbow.
Sadly, though, the fourth quarter went to New York as they dominated in the paint and at the free-throw line, totaling 36 free attempts in the game, while Cleveland got just 18 attempts from the charity stripe. The Knicks also out rebounded the Cavs by 16, 48-32. The high rebounder for the Cavs being Mobley with eight.
The third-quarter comeback for Cleveland ultimately was not enough to take the game. Mitchell ended the game with 31 points, Mobley with 22, and Merrill stepped up with 19 and five three-pointers.
The Knicks took the game 119-111. It's a bit of a shock for Cleveland that they will not get the chance to start the season at 15-0 like last year, but with injuries to key players and some new faces, it might be beneficial for them to face some adversity at the beginning of the year. The Cavs stay in New York to take on the Nets on Friday at 7:30 p.m.