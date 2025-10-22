How will Kenny Atkinson build Cavs rotation without Darius Garland and Max Strus?
The Cleveland Cavaliers open their season tonight in New York in what feels like the first championship-or-bust season of the core four era.
But how will the rotation shake out with key contributors Darius Garland and Max Strus sidelined by injuries?
Cleveland not only begins the year without two of its key rotation players from last season, but also welcomes several offseason acquisitions. Including Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant. This, combined with saying goodbye to Isaac Okoro and Ty Jerome departing over the summer, means Kenny Atkinson has plenty to experiment with as he figures out his rotation during the regular season.
Here’s what we know: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are all healthy and ready for opening night. De’Andre Hunter is currently banged up and has missed some practice time, but Atkinson has already committed to fitting him into the starting lineup moving forward.
The rest is up in the air, as Atkinson will mix and match lineups to find the best combinations — especially until Strus and Garland return.
Tonight, expect the starting lineup to feature Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Hunter, Mobley, and Allen. If Hunter can’t go, either Jaylon Tyson or Dean Wade will step into the starting five. The bench will likely evolve throughout the year. Lonzo Ball, the lead guard off the bench, has already been ruled out for the second night of back-to-back games — opening up opportunities for Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor to get live reps as the season progresses.
Jaylon Tyson, Larry Nance Jr., Dean Wade, and Thomas Bryant will compete for frontcourt minutes off the bench, with playing time depending on matchups, performance, and game situations.
Look for one of Tyson, Porter Jr., or rookie Tyrese Proctor to emerge as the go-to scorer for the second unit. Veterans like Ball, Wade, and Nance Jr. are more complementary players who will thrive alongside whoever cements himself as the main ball-handler and scorer.
Donovan Mitchell has already praised the rookie Proctor, speaking highly of his maturity.
“When you talk to somebody, you could tell, like, they’re mental and where they’re at, and it didn’t take long for me to kind of see that in him. He’s pretty much been everywhere with me.”
If Mitchell takes Proctor under his wing, the young guard could blossom into a productive contributor in what should be an exciting season for the Cavaliers.