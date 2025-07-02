Insider Drops Bombshell on Potential LeBron James, Cavaliers Reunion
Could Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James actually return to the Cleveland Cavaliers? Is it actually possible?
There has been rampant speculation that James could ask for a trade due to dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have built their roster around him, so naturally, the Cavaliers have been pitched as a potential landing spot.
But let's put aside all of the financial gymnastics that would have to occur for Cleveland to absorb the $52.6 million James will be owed next season: is it even something the Cavs would want to do?
Well, apparently not.
Kurt Helin of NBC Sports has reported that the Cavaliers are "not that interested" in reuniting with LeBron, which should not come as a complete shock given Cleveland's roster construction and the fact that James could retire after next season.
James is certainly still an elite player, even if he has obviously lost a couple of steps the last several years. However, he is 40 years old and has missed substantial time due to injuries ever since joining Los Angeles during the summer of 2018.
The Cavs won 64 games this past year thanks to their quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Is there a guarantee that they keep the Core Four together for next season? Not necessarily, but it does no seem like James is a viable target.
You may think it sounds wild for the Cavaliers to pass on the opportunity to bring James back for a third stint, but when you consider what would be needed to acquire the future Hall-of-Famer and the risk involved, Cleveland's nonchalant attitude toward a potential James trade makes perfect sense.