Isaac Okoro finally speaks out after Cavaliers trade
This past summer, on July 6th, the Cleveland Cavaliers made the difficult decision to trade former No. 5 overall pick Issac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in a move that sent guard Lonzo Ball to Cleveland.
The trade was not a shocker to Cavs and Bulls fans alike, as both players had been in trade talks for a season or two. The move filled a need for both squads as well, as the Cavaliers got a replacement for breakout guard Ty Jerome who signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in June of 2025 to a three year twenty eight million dollar deal.
Many Cavs fans saw this opportunity as a chance to improve areas of need within the team. After all, Ty Jerome was not the most illustrious defender during his stint in Cleveland. Ball on the other hand is six-foot-six and has been an upper level defender in the NBA. He also was selected to the Pac-12 All Defensive Team during his time at UCLA.
Conversely, Okoro filled a need for the Bulls as well.
“We needed some physicality, and Isaac brings that to the table," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said about Okoro.
This certainly rings true for a Bulls squad that finished 28th in the NBA in points allowed per game just a season ago. Okoro, known for his physical defense, is expected to be a great help in this department.
Not only does Donovan believe in Okoro, but the combo guard/forward has expressed his own gratitude towards the Bulls for giving him a chance to prove himself.
“Things like this, I look at as a blessing because I’m able to rebrand myself," Okoro said.
Even with his excitement for a fresh start in Chicago, Okoro isn’t holding any grudges towards Cleveland. After acknowledging both sides were in need of a change, Okoro stated it was tough to leave Cleveland, “because that’s where I was drafted to. But in this business, changes happen.”
Even though he was unable to live up to the expectations of a number five overall pick, Okoro was a pivotal piece of a Cavs roster that was the first to find success in the post-LeBron era in Cleveland.
Okoro will likely serve as the Bulls starting shooting guard/small forward this season. However, as a divisional rival, he is scheduled to play the Cavaliers four times this season, excluding the two preseason games the Cavaliers have already played against the Bulls.
Okoro had six points, four rebounds, and three assists on Thursday in the Cavs second preseason clash with Chicago, as the Cavs fell to the Bulls with a final of 112-119 at the end of regulation.