Cavaliers' Evan Mobley has massive expectations as $224 million contract begins
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has burst onto the scene and he has no room to hide anymore.
Mobley, 24, is going into his fifth season in the NBA after being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Cavs. He made the All-NBA Second Team last season and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Now that Mobley has earned the accolades, there could be a target on his back.
"The leap happened. Mobley made All-NBA and won Defensive Player of the Year in his fourth season. The Cavs went all-in on his ascent as a franchise mission last season, and he held up his part. But he now lives in a world of high-end expectation, which this ranking crystallizes, and he is going to be expected to truly show what it means to be a superstar: uplifting your team in the playoffs. That part hasn't happened yet," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst wrote.
Mobley facing very high expectations
Mobley was ranked No. 13 in ESPN's top 100 list before the start of the season and even finished ahead of his teammate Donovan Mitchell, so there's an argument that he is the franchise cornerstone for the Cavs moving forward.
Mobley is in the first year of his five-year, $224.2 million contract extension with the Cavaliers, so he has to deliver at this point, otherwise Cleveland is wasting a lot of money.
Luckily for the Cavs, Mobley has the potential to grow even more than he did last year. He is still incredibly young and can still get stronger, making him one of the most feared big men in the NBA.
The one thing that should concern the Cavs regarding Mobley is his health. While he played in 71 games for the Cavs last season, he only made 50 appearances the year before. Those 41 missed games over the past two years isn't a lot, but as wear and tear on his body grows, the chance of an injury is much higher.
Looking at players like Joel Embiid and Chet Holmgren, injuries can happen on any given play, so the Cavs need to make sure Mobley is conditioned as best as possible. If he can stay healthy and continue to be a defensive monster for the Cavs, the team should have a shot at winning its first championship since the legendary 2016 team with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.