Kenny Atkinson sees breakout potential in Cavs second-year forward
There’s plenty of opportunity for players to step into new roles this season in Cleveland. Especially early on, with key pieces sidelined by injuries, the Cavs are going to need young pieces to step up and provide valuable and productive minutes for coach Kenny Atkinson early and often.
Enter Cavs second-year wing Jaylon Tyson.
In his five games in the G League last season, Tyson averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, making a statement that he was prepared for NBA basketball; there just wasn’t room in the rotation for him yet. He brought that same Swiss Army knife mentality to Summer League this year, posting 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in the three games he played.
“My gut says [Jaylon Tyson] is going to be a real contributor on this team,” Atkinson said ahead of this year's training camp.
Tyson got some time for the Cavaliers last season, though not on a super consistent basis, usually getting around three to five minutes a night, but was given a few opportunities to be a part of the rotation and showed some flashes of what he could be as an NBA player.
Tyson entered the league drawing comparisons to versatile wings like Caris LeVert, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Caleb Martin. His solid 6-foot-6 frame allows him to do a little bit of everything on the court, showing himself to be a solid rebounder and a capable threat when attacking the basket.
Now with room for someone to step up as a lead scorer off the bench, given that DeAndre Hunter will likely be in the starting lineup, Tyson should be getting the chance to prove he can fill that role as a key contributor off the bench.
Tyson filling the role of lead scorer would be huge for this Cavaliers bench unit, allowing for the pieces around Tyson to fill their roles seamlessly. Lonzo Ball and Craig Porter Jr. are able to focus on bringing the energy on defense and facilitating, while Larry Nance Jr. and Dean Wade can provide a different look than Mobley and Allen, providing more shooting while also maintaining defensive versatility.
If Tyson can break through this year and be this year’s surprise off the bench as someone who can fill it up and start some Cavalanches, this team may have one of the best rotations top to bottom in not just the Eastern Conference but the entire NBA.