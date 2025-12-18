What benching De'Andre Hunter means for Cleveland Cavaliers going forward

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for forward De'Andre Hunter before the 2025 trade deadline.

Hunter, 28, was traded for guard Caris LeVert, forward Georges Niang and a package of second round picks and first round pick swaps. At the time of the trade, Max Strus was healthy, Ty Jerome was thriving as the team's backup point guard, and most importantly, Jaylon Tyson was in his rookie season finding his way into the rotation.

Deandre Hunter was benched for the first time this season Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls in favor of second-year forward out of California, Jaylon Tyson. This doesn't feel like a role change that will remain permanent for seasons to come. This felt like head coach Kenny Atkinson wanted to validate something he's been feeling for a portion of the season.

Cleveland can afford to lose De'Andre Hunter

Tyson was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 20 pick by Cleveland.

Tyson provides a lot of the same things Hunter provides to a basketball team except Tyson is currently shooting 16.5% better than Hunter from three-point range on just 1.8 less three-point attempts. Hunter is also being paid $18 million more this season than Tyson. They're both around the same height and they're both two-way versatile wings. Hunter is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists, and one steal.



Tyson is a 6-foot-6 wing with a high motor, can guard all wing positions, and can efficiently hit a three-point shot. The Cavaliers have too many stylistic flaws on their team to keep someone as valuable as Hunter. Between has enough Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson, Lonzo Ball, Sam Merill, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and a returning Max Strus, Cleveland has the defensive versatility and standstill shooting ability to compete in the playoffs.

Cleveland's bench unit does not have the shot creation and offensive versatility they need to compete past the first round of the playoffs.

Hunter still played a lot

Despite not starting the game, Hunter still played 28 minutes against the Bulls Wednesday night. He dropped 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Tyson played four more minutes and dropped 21 points, two rebounds, three assists, and made eight of his ten shots from the field.

The Cavaliers are currently shooting the second-most three-pointers per game while shooting the third-worst from three-point range in the entire NBA. That's not going to change overnight or after a few months.

Hunter is a great player who can continue to provide an impactful skillset to Cleveland's bench unit if he remains on the team past February's deadline. However, Cleveland is missing the guard services of Ty Jerome. They're missing consistent shot making and offensive creativity off the bench from Caris LeVert. Cleveland is missing someone who can make Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland's life easier in the fourth quarter.

Atkinson's benching of Hunter meant much more than just wanting to provide a spark. This move may have given the Cleveland front office all the clarity they need to trade Hunter at the deadline for specific skillsets they need at other position groups.

The Cavaliers play against the Chicago Bulls again Friday night inside Rocket Arena at 7:30pm Eastern.