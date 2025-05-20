Koby Altman Presents Curiously Rosy Outlook Of Cavaliers' Future
Nobody expected the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024-25 season to be over at this juncture of the playoffs. After a 64-win campaign, Cleveland had legitimate championship aspirations, but fell woefully short of those for a third consecutive season.
Now it's on President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman to figure out how to help his team clear that next hurdle. The message during his end-of-season press conference pointed to the team's continued development as the reason for optimism.
Spencer German and Spencer Davies reflect on Altman's perspective, pushing back on the notion that the Cavaliers can solely bank on the development of key players like Evan Mobley to get over the hump. From their perspective, change should be inevitable, even if it means splitting up the core four.
What does the future hold for Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Ty Jerome? Could other role players see increased involvement in the Cavs rotation next season? Will Altman really just run it back with the exact same team? The guys talk address all those subjects and more in the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI.
