Latest Bleacher Report Mock Draft Has Cavaliers Selecting Guard In First Round
The 2024 NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.
With the draft quickly approaching, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not only in search of their next head coach, but also new prospects to enhance the team’s roster.
Days after ESPN predicted that the Wine and Gold will draft a guard with its first-round selection, Bleacher Report also currently believes that Cleveland will do the same.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report NBA Columnist Zach Buckley published his latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft. With the 20th overall pick, he has the Cavaliers selecting Isaiah Collier from USC.
The 19-year-old fared well in his freshman season with the Trojans during the 2023-24 campaign, as he was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman and Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Teams. The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, a team-best 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 49.0% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.
Before his collegiate career, Collier was one of the most highly-touted high school players in the Class of 2023. He was the consensus top-ranked recruit, co-MVP of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, and 2022-23 Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year.
If he were to be drafted by the Wine and Gold later this month, Collier would join a current point guard rotation of 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland, Craig Porter Jr., who earned a four-year contract as a 2023 undrafted free agent, and Ty Jerome, who played just two games this past season due to a right ankle impingement.
Cleveland fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see what direction the team ultimately decides to go during the 2024 NBA Draft.