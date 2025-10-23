LeBron James had a hand in the NBA's gambling scandal without even realizing it
It seems that LeBron James is involved in the ongoing illegal gambling case involving several NBA players … without even knowing about it.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones was arrested in illegal gambling and poker cases involving the current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncy Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, with the latter currently sidelined through injury.
The former Cavaliers player and assistant coach is one of six individuals who have been charged in an illegal poker operation involving NBA insiders.
Billups and Rozier are among the others who have also been charged in separate, but related, illegal gambling cases, according to law enforcement sources.
In total, 34 people are said to have been arrested or charged in this web of illegal gambling, whether it be on the poker front, or on sports betting.
The NBA runs mandatory education sessions about gambling for players, coaches, team personnel and referees.
It is prohibited for NBA players, as spelt out in a player conduct memo distributed to teams and players.
They cannot bet on games, competitions or events involving the NBA, WNBA, G League, NBA2K League and BAL; they also cannot participate in NBA fantasy sports that have cash prizes or offer winnings of value. However, they can bet on other sports.
Out of 34 people involved, LeBron James’ name has been mentioned. However, he has no direct involvement in this case.
According to The Athletic, James was reportedly the player that Jones used for inside information before a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2023.
Jones allegedly told others to bet on the Bucks to get the win after learning that James would sit out the game due to ankle soreness.
That was before James was even entered onto the Lakers’ injury report ahead of the game.
Rozier was connected after suspicious betting patterns surfaced around a game that was played in March 2023.
Billups faces charges linked to an illegal poker operation with ties to organized crime, unrelated to his coaching work. He took charge of Portland’s game with Minnesota on Wednesday.
In total, around 34 people have said to have been arrested. The arrests were the result of a long investigation, said to taken years, covering 11 states and involving tens of millions of dollars, FBI director Kash Patel said
Jones, as well as Billups and Rozier along with the NBA, are cooperating with the investigation.