LeBron James Remembers Winning Title With Cavaliers 9 Years Ago

Thursday marked the ninth anniversary of the Cleveland Cavaliers winning their first and only NBA Championship with LeBron James leading the way

Spencer German

Jun 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
It's been exactly nine years since the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first and only NBA Championship.

Cavs fans certainly haven't forgotten about the team's iconic comeback from 3-1 down in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors to win a title on June 19, 2016. Making the moment even more unforgettable for some was that it happened on Father's Day that year.

Despite taking his talents to Los Angeles just a couple of years after helping win the Larry O'Brien Trophy for Cleveland, LeBron James hasn't forgotten about the moment either.

The former Cavaliers legend, turned Lakers star took to his Instagram story to look back at the epic locker room celebration that ensued following the team's Game 7 win over Golden State. James captioned the clip "What a time it was."

LeBron James Instagram post remembering 2016 Championship with Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James Instagram post remembering 2016 Championship with Cleveland Cavaliers / LeBron James Instagram

As memorable as that night was for fans, it also served as a critical point for James and his illustrious career, that's seen the NBA's all-time leading scorer win four titles. After first spurning Cleveland in 2010 with his controversial "decision" that revealed his intentions to join the Miami Heat, James, of course, returned to Northeast Ohio looking to keep his promise of bringing the area its first championship.

He did just that on that faithful night in 2016, and not only repaired his relationship with the Cleveland faithful but also cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest player of all time.

Even though James may suit up for the Lakers now, Cavs fans can take solace in knowing he'll never forget being part of the most memorable moment in franchise history.

