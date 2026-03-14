Three Toughest Games Remaining on the Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers have just 16 games left in the NBA regular season, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers are 1.5 games behind the third-place New York Knicks, and 3.5 games behind the second place Boston Celtics. While the first-place Detroit Pistons may be too hard to overtake this season in the standings, the second-seed should be viewed as attainable for Cavaliers fans.

Below are the three toughest games left on the Cavaliers schedule.

Cavaliers Three-Game Road Trip pits Them Against Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Arguably the toughest game left on the Cavaliers schedule will be during their California road trip when they play at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are currently 22-12 when playing at home, and are 40-25 on the season. Los Angeles have won seven out of their last eight games. The Cavaliers have seen the Lakers once this season, a home game for Cleveland back on January 28 which the Cavaliers won 129-99.

While the 30-point win for Cleveland should have Cavaliers fans feeling confident going into the two sides next matchup in LA, the Lakers were without Austin Reaves in the first matchup. The Cavaliers will have to play Los Angeles on the back end of a back-to-back, as they play the night before in Utah against the Jazz.

Cavaliers Will get Chance for Revenge vs Orlando Magic

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers matchup against the Orlando Magic on March 24 shouldn't be viewed as an automatic win for the Cavs either. Cleveland just dropped a game at Orlando 128-122, and the Magic are getting hot at the right time. Orlando currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 36-28, and are just three games behind the Cavaliers.

The game against Orlando on March 24 will be in Cleveland, and the Magic are 15-15 on the road.

Cavaliers Will End Three-Game Road Trip at Golden State

The Cavaliers will face a tough test on April second when they end their three-game road trip with a visit to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently 32-33 overall and are 19-14 when playing at the Oracle Arena.

The game against the Warriors comes with an extra day of rest for the Cavaliers as they have a back to back that ends just two days before the game against the Jazz and Lakers. The Cavaliers will take on the Mavericks tonight at 7:30 P.M. The Game can be watched on Prime Video.