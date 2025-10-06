LeBron James teases Cleveland fans with "second decision" announcement
Most Cleveland fans cringe when they think back to LeBron James’ decision in 2010.
But James paved the relationship with his hometown when he returned to the Cavaliers in 2014, delivering an NBA Championship in 2016 and appearing in four consecutive NBA Finals along the way.
But at 40 years old, James teased that a second decision will be coming on Tuesday October 7.
“The decision of all decisions,” James wrote on social media, promoting another big announcement.
The basketball world has been patiently waiting to hear from James on a potential retirement that could come as soon as after this season. After all, it’s poetically his 23rd season in the NBA and he does not have much that needs proven on the court.
James already has four NBA titles, and the Los Angeles Lakers spent all summer telling him and his agent, Rich Paul, that they were planning for the future around Luka Doncic.
This caused a bit of awkwardness when James opted into his player option, signaling that he would remain in Los Angeles for at least one final season. The Lakers drafted Bronny James just one season ago, and they made history together as the first father and son duo to share an NBA court. Surely James will not depart his son now, right?
James repeatedly flirted with the city of Cleveland this offseason amidst the awkwardness in Los Angeles, causing some to question whether a reunion would be in the works. However, the Cavaliers decided to double down on their core four and improve on the margins, adding players like Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
Right now, it would be almost impossible for the Cavaliers to trade for James as they’re over the second apron luxury tax threshold and do not have the ability to aggregate salaries. In order for a reunion to be sorted, James would need to be bought out.
If the Lakers are serious about building around Doncic right away, they could realistically buy out James, making him a free agent to any contender. However, this is wildly unlikely to happen as the NBA regular season is just around the corner.
If James announces a farewell tour on Tuesday, it will all but stomp out the potential of a reunion in Cleveland. However, it’s equally possible that this is some sort of an advertisement that might not have anything to do with his career.
While Cleveland basketball fans will not be on the same pins and needles as they were in 2010, you better believe that everybody will be glued to social media around noon on Tuesday to find out what James is deciding this time.