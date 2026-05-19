NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Have Already Started Conversations With LeBron James

The Cavaliers are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals after clinching a hard-fought victory against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night in Game 7. However, it’s never too early to discuss potential moves Cleveland could consider this offseason, particularly with LeBron James at the center of attention.

LeBron will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. For the first time since leaving Cleveland to join the Lakers in 2018, it seems he might seriously contemplate leaving Los Angeles.

A LeBron and Cavs reunion could be possible

NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson appeared on the "BIGPLAY Cleveland Show" on Friday and shared that the Cavaliers and LeBron James indeed have some mutual interest.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James do have mutual interest in a return, and with that comes what money would look like," Robinson said. "The Lakers could offer him more money on paper than the Cavs can, but I know the Cavs and some members of their roster have had conversations with LeBron about a potential pairing and that it's been more of a listening than a conversation."

"I know that the Cavs and some members on their roster have had conversations with LeBron about a potential pairing." #LetEmKnow



Listen to @ScoopB's full context update on LeBron's future. pic.twitter.com/OaY2EYfdlj — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) May 18, 2026

Of course, when LeBron hits the open market, the first team that comes to mind is the Cavaliers, the franchise that drafted him back in 2003. After winning an NBA title with them in 2016 and spending 11 seasons across two stints, there’s a real possibility that LeBron could make a return to Cleveland, especially since both sides appear to have had some discussions.

LeBron will turn 42 at the end of this year, yet he can still be one of the best players in the NBA when he’s on his game. He could be a perfect fit for a Cavaliers squad that has finals potential but may need that star power to push them over the top.

Robinson isn't the only NBA insider bringing up the idea of a reunion between LeBron and the Cavaliers. In his column on Saturday, Marc Stein noted that Cleveland is increasingly more open to LeBron returning.

"James' hometown Cleveland Cavaliers have even less financial flexibility than the Warriors and are so far away from all the Tinseltown ties that LeBron and his family have established during this run as a Laker ... but no one wants to totally rule that one out because of the storybook ending factor," Stein wrote. "(Also: The Cavs were once resistant to the idea of another reunion, but they might be more open to a third marriage given that they're facing the prospect of a third successive humbling postseason after failing to close out Detroit at home on Friday night and now need to win a Game 7 on the road Sunday to keep their season alive.)"

Every Cavs fan will be keeping an eye on LeBron this offseason, and if he decides to come back for one last ride, it could turn out to be one of the greatest stories in sports — returning to the place where it all began.

Check out the full interview with Robinson on YouTube: